JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s military medical commissions are under review amid concerns about draft evasion” – New York Times

“Ukrainian officials are reviewing the commissions that grant medical exemptions to potential military recruits, … Zelensky of Ukraine has said, a move that comes after accusations that some enlistment officers accepted bribes in exchange for allowing people to evade conscription. … Zelensky said in his nightly address late Wednesday that … ‘at least thousands of people’ had used falsified health documents to avoid conscription and flee abroad. … Many people serving in Ukraine’s military are volunteers or professional soldiers. But Ukraine, along with Russia, has lost a staggering number of troops since the beginning of the war and has been forced to reach ever deeper into society ….”