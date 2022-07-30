JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Farmers Begin a Harvest Like No Other” – WSJ
“Farmers brave mines and grapple with damaged equipment, but their resilience masks problems that will likely last long after the war ends.”
“… Restoring destroyed [agricultural] infrastructure and getting workers to return to the fields will take time. While a recent agreement … to give grain shipments safe passage from Ukraine’s blockaded ports offers some hope … many farmers … have little faith the deal will hold. A Russian missile attack on … Odessa appeared to violate … the [UN]-brokered agreement. Ukrainian officials said Friday that … shipments of grain would leave in the next few days. … Ukrainian farming … get[ing] back on its feet could help alleviate strained global food supplies and ease price[s] …. Agriculture employs 14% of Ukraine’s population and … accounted for more than 40% of [Ukraine’s 2021] $68 billion in exports …. Many farmers don’t expect a speedy recovery ….”
Click here for: “Ukraine’s Farmers Begin a Harvest Like No Other; Farmers brave mines and grapple with damaged equipment, but their resilience masks problems that will likely last long after the war ends” – Wall Street Journal/ Alistair MacDonald
