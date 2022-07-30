JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Farmers Begin a Harvest Like No Other” – WSJ

Agriculture, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Farmers brave mines and grapple with damaged equipment, but their resilience masks problems that will likely last long after the war ends.”

“… Restoring destroyed [agricultural] infrastructure and getting workers to return to the fields will take time. While a recent agreement … to give grain shipments safe passage from Ukraine’s blockaded ports offers some hope … many farmers … have little faith the deal will hold. A Russian missile attack on … Odessa appeared to violate … the [UN]-brokered agreement. Ukrainian officials said Friday that … shipments of grain would leave in the next few days. … Ukrainian farming … get[ing] back on its feet could help alleviate strained global food supplies and ease price[s] …. Agriculture employs 14% of Ukraine’s population and … accounted for more than 40% of [Ukraine’s 2021] $68 billion in exports …. Many farmers don’t expect a speedy recovery ….”

Click here for: “Ukraine’s Farmers Begin a Harvest Like No Other; Farmers brave mines and grapple with damaged equipment, but their resilience masks problems that will likely last long after the war ends” – Wall Street Journal/ Alistair MacDonald

 

