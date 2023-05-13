JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Dogged Effort to Get Weapons to the Battlefield, Not the Black Market” – New York Times

“… Rocket launchers, precision-guided missiles and billions of dollars’ worth of other advanced American weapons have given Ukraine a fighting chance against Russia …. [I]n Washington, against a looming government debt crisis and growing skepticism about financial support for Ukraine, an increasingly skeptical Congress is demanding tight accountability …. By law, U.S. officials must monitor the use, transfer and security of American weapons and defense systems … sold or otherwise given to foreign partners to make sure they are being deployed as intended. … Inspectors at the Pentagon, State Department and [USAID] reported in March that they had ‘not yet substantiated significant waste, fraud or abuse’ of American support … sent to Ukraine out of 189 complaints … alleging misconduct. A rare visit by American inspectors to a Ukrainian military facility in Odesa on April 26 found ‘no irregularities,’ … [according to] a spokesman for U.S. forces in Europe. …”