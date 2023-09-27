JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s democracy is facing a wartime election test” – Financial Times



“Zelenskyy has hinted presidential vote may still be possible next year, alarming civil society groups.”

“Russia and Ukraine are … supposed to hold presidential elections next March. Autocratic Russia will go ahead. … [F]or democratic Ukraine, under constant threat of Russian attack and constrained by martial law, it is a lot more complicated. Parliamentary elections due next month have already, in effect, been cancelled. … The prospect of a long war poses … difficult[y] … [H]ow long can [Ukraine] wait …? Should [Ukraine] prove its democratic credentials … holding presidential and parliamentary elections[] despite … security, logistical and legal impediments? Some western politicians think so. … A brief suspension of martial law, approved by a friendly constitutional court, could allow … simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections ….”

A spring election arguably could be advantageous for the incumbent president, given Zelenskyy’s popularity and lack of presidential rivals, further bolstered by EU membership negotiations in December, winter delivery of F-16s and any further gains in the war.

Simultaneous presidential and legislative elections at that time arguably could maximize benefits for the incumbent yet erode checks and balances.

