JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s democracy is facing a wartime election test” – Financial Times

Maidan Square in Kiev, Ukraine

“Zelenskyy has hinted presidential vote may still be possible next year, alarming civil society groups.”

“Russia and Ukraine are … supposed to hold presidential elections next March. Autocratic Russia will go ahead. … [F]or democratic Ukraine, under constant threat of Russian attack and constrained by martial law, it is a lot more complicated. Verkhovna Rada File PhotoParliamentary elections due next month have already, in effect, been cancelled. … The prospect of a long war poses … difficult[y] … [H]ow long can [Ukraine] wait …? Should [Ukraine] prove its democratic credentials … holding presidential and parliamentary elections[] despite … security, logistical and legal impediments? Some western politicians think so. … A brief suspension of martial law, approved by a friendly constitutional court, could allow … simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections ….”

Screenshot file photo of Volodymyr Zelensky Gesturing, from Congressional Teleconference, adapted from image at doggett.house.govA spring election arguably could be advantageous for the incumbent president, given Zelenskyy’s popularity and lack of presidential rivals, further bolstered by EU membership negotiations in December, winter delivery of F-16s and any further gains in the war.

Simultaneous presidential and legislative elections at that time arguably could maximize benefits for the incumbent yet erode checks and balances.

