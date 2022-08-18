JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers, economy” – AP

“… [S]hip after ship loaded with grain has sailed from Ukraine after being stuck … for nearly six months. More quietly, a parallel wartime deal met Moscow’s demands to clear the way for its wheat to get to the world, too …. While the U.S. and its European allies work to crush Russia’s finances with a web of penalties for invading Ukraine, they have avoided sanctioning its grains and other goods that feed people worldwide. Russian and Ukrainian wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil are important to countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, where millions rely on subsidized bread for survival. …. Two deals that the U.N. and Turkey brokered last month to unblock food supplies …: one protects ships exporting Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea … the other assures Russia that its food and fertilizer won’t face sanctions ….”