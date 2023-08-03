JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Attacks in Russia Aimed at Degrading Moscow’s Ability to Wage War” – New York Times

Headlines
Aerial View of Kremlin and Environs


- links to ad -
“The stepped-up drone and missile attacks show a will to hamper the Kremlin’s military logistics, and to remind ordinary Russians of the cost of war.”

“Drones have exploded over the gilded domes of the Kremlin. They have hit strategic Russian air bases hundreds of miles from Ukraine. … [and] a Moscow tower … hous[ing] several government ministry offices, including … one responsible for the military-industrial complex. … [T]hey have landed [near] … one of the main Russian military headquarters, where officers sitting in large situation rooms … directly oversee and manage the war in Ukraine. As Ukraine steps up its strikes inside Russian borders … it is also making plain the nature of its targets: military-aligned sites that aid Moscow’s full-scale invasion ….”

Click here for: “Ukraine’s Attacks in Russia Aimed at Degrading Moscow’s Ability to Wage War; The stepped-up drone and missile attacks show a will to hamper the Kremlin’s military logistics, and to remind ordinary Russians of the cost of war.” – New York Times/ Marc Santora, Ivan Nechepurenko

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 

 

Leave a comment