JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Attacks in Russia Aimed at Degrading Moscow’s Ability to Wage War” – New York Times
“Drones have exploded over the gilded domes of the Kremlin. They have hit strategic Russian air bases hundreds of miles from Ukraine. … [and] a Moscow tower … hous[ing] several government ministry offices, including … one responsible for the military-industrial complex. … [T]hey have landed [near] … one of the main Russian military headquarters, where officers sitting in large situation rooms … directly oversee and manage the war in Ukraine. As Ukraine steps up its strikes inside Russian borders … it is also making plain the nature of its targets: military-aligned sites that aid Moscow’s full-scale invasion ….”
Click here for: “Ukraine’s Attacks in Russia Aimed at Degrading Moscow’s Ability to Wage War; The stepped-up drone and missile attacks show a will to hamper the Kremlin’s military logistics, and to remind ordinary Russians of the cost of war.” – New York Times/ Marc Santora, Ivan Nechepurenko
