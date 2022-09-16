JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Army Is Winning But Its Economy Is Losing” – Bloomberg

“… Zelenskiy and his team are acutely aware that the next three months will bring … economic and diplomatic dangers …. Economically, [Ukraine’s] … fiscal and monetary situation is … [heading towards] high inflation if not hyperinflation. Diplomatically, .. winter and … shifting … European and American politics pose a threat to Western unity that … Putin … hop[es] will give him leverage. … [O]ne-third of Ukrainians have been displaced … over 6.8 million … [leaving] the country and the rest … internally displaced. A large proportion have lost … jobs and homes. Ukraine’s GDP shrank … 15.1% year-on-year in … [2022’s] first quarter …. In the second, it shrank by 37%. … [O]verall annual contraction of output will be around 33%, according to government estimates. … [T]otal damage caused by the war to Ukrainian infrastructure and housing was estimated … [by the] World Bank … at $97.4 billion. … [with] total losses from the shuttering of business [estimated] at $252 billion. There are some signs of improvement. …”