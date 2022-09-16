JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Army Is Winning But Its Economy Is Losing” – Bloomberg
“The U.S. has been generous with military and financial aid, the Europeans less so. But both must step up the effort to keep Kyiv fighting.”
“… Zelenskiy and his team are acutely aware that the next three months will bring … economic and diplomatic dangers …. Economically, [Ukraine’s] … fiscal and monetary situation is … [heading towards] high inflation if not hyperinflation. Diplomatically, .. winter and … shifting … European and American politics pose a threat to Western unity that … Putin … hop[es] will give him leverage. … [O]ne-third of Ukrainians have been displaced … over 6.8 million … [leaving] the country and the rest … internally displaced. A large proportion have lost … jobs and homes. Ukraine’s GDP shrank … 15.1% year-on-year in … [2022’s] first quarter …. In the second, it shrank by 37%. … [O]verall annual contraction of output will be around 33%, according to government estimates. … [T]otal damage caused by the war to Ukrainian infrastructure and housing was estimated … [by the] World Bank … at $97.4 billion. … [with] total losses from the shuttering of business [estimated] at $252 billion. There are some signs of improvement. …”
