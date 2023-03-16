JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s allies are set to discuss the dwindling ammunition supply” – New York Times

“… The pace at which both sides have burned through ammunition has run up against global production capacity and export controls that restrict arms sold to one country from being transferred to another. Kyiv’s need for artillery has become more acute as it doubles down on fighting in Bakhmut, where it has signaled its willingness to tolerate heavy losses in an effort to bleed out the Russian Army. Though Western analysts say Russia has captured most of Bakhmut’s east and managed to carve a new front line, … Zelensky’s office reported on Tuesday that its top military officials remained in agreement about continuing the battle and had discussed the ‘pace and volume’ of equipment deliveries from Ukraine’s allies. …”