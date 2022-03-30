JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s 10-point plan” – Meduza
“Journalist Farida Rustamova obtained the full list of Kyiv’s proposals to Moscow on March 29”
“Journalist Farida Rustamova obtained a list of … written proposals Ukrainian negotiators delivered to … Russian counterparts in Istanbul on March 29 …. Russia’s lead negotiator … Vladimir Medinsky[] summarized some of these proposals to journalists … while Rustamova got access to the text of the communiqué. Meduza translated Ukraine’s proposals ….
- Proposal 1: Ukraine proclaims itself … neutral … promising to remain nonaligned with any blocs and refrain from developing nuclear weapons — in exchange for international legal guarantees. Possible guarantor states include Russia, Great Britain, China, the United States, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, and Israel, and other states would also be welcome to join the treaty. …”
[some additional annotated references reportedly addressed by the proposal:]
- International security guarantees would not include Crimea, Sevastopol, and parts of the Donbas, with the parties apparently either defining relevant boundaries or agreeing to disagree on boundaries ….
- Ukraine abstaining from hosting foreign military bases or groups of troops, or joining military coalitions, although apparently still anticipating the prospect of international exercises if agreed upon by the guarantor states ….
- Guarantor states confirming support for Ukraine joining the EU
- Ukraine and the guarantor-states agreeing that military action against Ukraine would require consultation within three days and trigger Article 51 of the UN Charter relating to individual or collective self-defense, if invoked by Ukraine, enabling third-party assistance to Ukraine, apparently including intervention ….
- UNSC involvement ….
- Protections against potential provocations, including mechanisms to for addressing Ukraine’s security guarantees through consultations between Ukraine and guarantor states ….
- While the treaty would provisionally apply when signed by Ukraine and at least most of the guarantors, its full adoption would require a Ukrainian national referendum, Ukrainian constitutional amendments, and ratification by Ukrainian and guarantor-states’ legislative bodies ….
- Ukraine and Russia promising to resolve these Crimean and Sevastopol-related issues by diplomatic and non-military means, including apparently up to 15 years of negotiations ….
- Continued consultations relating to a Treaty on Security Guarantees for Ukraine, ceasefire modalities, military and paramilitary troop-withdrawal, humanitarian corridors, releases of prisoners and civilian internees, and repatriation of the remains of those killed in action
- Consideration of a Russo-Ukrainian presidential summit, such as for treaty-signing or the adoption of other decisions addressing bilateral issues
