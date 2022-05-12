JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine War’s Geographic Reality: Russia Has Seized Much of the East” – New York Times
“Russia’s nearly three-month-old invasion of … Ukraine has been punctuated by flawed planning, poor intelligence, barbarity and wanton destruction. … [O]bscured in the daily fighting is the geographic reality that Russia has made gains …. The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its forces … had advanced to the border between Donetsk and Luhansk, … Russian-speaking [eastern Ukrainian] provinces where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukraine’s army for eight years. … [I]f confirmed, [that] strengthens the prospect that Russia could soon gain complete control over … the Donbas, compared with just a third [previously] ….”
You must log in to post a comment.