JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent” – AP
“Ukraine’s leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment … to shore up … defenses. Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but … has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine …. The State Department has ordered … families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country, and … said … nonessential embassy staff could leave. …”
