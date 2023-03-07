JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Under Pressure to Launch Counteroffensive That Will Appease NATO” – Newsweek

“… As Kyiv estimates that nearly 150,000 Russian soldiers have died since the war’s inception, Ukrainian forces may ‘strategically pull back’ from Bakhmut to avoid additional casualties of their own in what has become one of the bloodiest battles since July. … NATO officials expressed concern … that stockpiles could quickly diminish if the West doesn’t expand its industrial repertoire, saying that ammunition is being fired by Ukrainian forces at a clip not seen in Europe since World War II. … The U.S. as part of its most recent security package to Ukraine announced 232 howitzers and more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition; and 38 HIMARS and additional 155-millimeter rounds. …”