JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow” – Reuters

“Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday [approved] two laws … [enjoying wide legislative support that would impose] severe restrictions on Russian books and music …. One law will forbid the printing of books by Russian citizens [who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 Soviet collapse], unless they renounce their Russian passport and take Ukrainian citizenship. … It will also ban the commercial import of books printed in Russia, Belarus, and occupied Ukrainian territory, … and requir[e] special permission for the import of books in Russian from any other country. Another law will prohibit the playing of music by post-1991 Russian citizens on media and on public transport, while … increasing quotas on Ukrainian-language speech and music content in TV and radio broadcasts. The laws [still] need to be signed by … Zelenskiy ….”