JRL NEWSWATCH: "Ukraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow" – Reuters

Verkhovna Rada File Photo

“Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday [approved] two laws … [enjoying wide legislative support that would impose] severe restrictions on Russian books and music …. One law will forbid the printing of books by Russian citizens [who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 Soviet collapse], unless they renounce their Russian passport and take Ukrainian citizenship. Bookcase file photo, adapted from image at nlm.nih.gov… It will also ban the commercial import of books printed in Russia, Belarus, and occupied Ukrainian territory, … and requir[e] special permission for the import of books in Russian from any other country. Another law will prohibit the playing of music by post-1991 Russian citizens on media and on public transport, while … increasing quotas onFile Image of Musical Instruments and Sheet Music, adapted from image at nih.gov Ukrainian-language speech and music content in TV and radio broadcasts. The laws [still] need to be signed by … Zelenskiy ….”

