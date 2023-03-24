JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine to invade? Russia plotting? Rumors fly in Moldova amid protests.” – Christian Science Monitor

“Rolling street demonstrations are threatening to destabilize another fragile post-Soviet state. … pro-Russian demonstrators complaining about deteriorating living standards – and, also, creeping authoritarianism. Crowds are surging through the streets of Chisinau, … capital … of tiny Moldova, the poorest country in Europe. … [F]allout from the war in next-door Ukraine has made economic prospects even worse and aggravated social tensions. What makes Moldova’s situation especially dangerous is the presence next to its border with Ukraine of a Russian-speaking statelet, Transnistria, which broke away from Moldova after a brief war in 1992 and has maintained … unrecognized independence with Russian support …. host[ing] an occupying Russian army of about 1,500 … [and] an enormous Soviet-era ammunition depot near … Cobasna, with about 20,000 tons of Soviet-standard weaponry … needed by both sides in the nearby conflict. …”