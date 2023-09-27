JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine: The soldiers who can’t leave the front line until the war is over” – BBC

“… [F]or Ukrainian soldiers in one unit, life on the front line is far from easy …. Under the terms of their contracts, volunteers – in common with conscripts – can’t walk away … are obliged to serve until the war ends. … [and] are entitled to only 10 days’ leave each year. … [A]s the fight goes on, so does the loss. … [T]he Pentagon estimated recently that 70,000 Ukrainians had been killed in the war, the great majority of them in the military. … For years, the old professional army managed an uneasy peace and occasional flare-ups along the line of contact with the Russians. But now everybody feels a stake in the conflict, and the attitudes we encountered among the soldiers and families of the 24th Brigade underlined the degree to which society as a whole has been mobilised and only a clear-cut victory is now acceptable to Ukrainians.”