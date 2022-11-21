JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine tells allies it may not be able to recover from more Russian attacks on energy systems” – Politico 11.16.22

“… Ukrainian officials have … asked … American counterparts and more than half a dozen European countries for assistance preparing for a prolonged period with limited electricity and gas …. Ukraine needs key components like generators, pipes and valves to repair … infrastructure. Kyiv is currently attempting to fix the damaged infrastructure, but they [reportedly] fear that continued attacks by Russia could make it nearly impossible to keep up, according to a senior U.S. official …. [There is] anxiety among top Ukrainian officials about the coming winter months and … potential ramifications of sustained damage to its infrastructure. An unreliable energy sector could have deadly consequences, Ukrainian officials say. … add[ing] that it could halt food production and transport operations — critical services needed to support military operations. … [C]oncerns over energy come as the Ukrainians continue to advance on the battlefield and … Russia begins to launch counterattacks in Kyiv. U.S. officials have calculated that the situation on the ground in Ukraine could grow more dangerous as Russia continues to lose ground. …”