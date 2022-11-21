JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine tells allies it may not be able to recover from more Russian attacks on energy systems” – Politico 11.16.22
“Ukrainian officials are asking the U.S. and Europe for parts to fix its electric grid and gas systems.”
“… Ukrainian officials have … asked … American counterparts and more than half a dozen European countries for assistance preparing for a prolonged period with limited electricity and gas …. Ukraine needs key components like generators, pipes and valves to repair … infrastructure. Kyiv is currently attempting to fix the damaged infrastructure, but they [reportedly] fear that continued attacks by Russia could make it nearly impossible to keep up, according to a senior U.S. official …. [There is] anxiety among top Ukrainian officials about the coming winter months and … potential ramifications of sustained damage to its infrastructure. An unreliable energy sector could have deadly consequences, Ukrainian officials say. … add[ing] that it could halt food production and transport operations — critical services needed to support military operations. … [C]oncerns over energy come as the Ukrainians continue to advance on the battlefield and … Russia begins to launch counterattacks in Kyiv. U.S. officials have calculated that the situation on the ground in Ukraine could grow more dangerous as Russia continues to lose ground. …”
You must log in to post a comment.