JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Strikes Inside Russian Territory, Russians Say” – WSJ
“Offensive maneuver comes as Russian forces regroup and Ukrainian troops press forward around Kyiv.”
“Ukrainian attack helicopters executed a low-flying predawn raid on Russian territory, a Russian official said, eluding air defenses to strike an oil depot …. Security-camera footage released by Russian state-owned media … appeared to show several missiles firing at the depot and setting off explosions. Vyacheslav Gladkov, … regional governor of Belgorod, where the attack took place, wrote … that two Ukrainian helicopters carried out the operation while flying at low altitude. Belgorod is located close to the Ukrainian border with Russia and north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Ukrainian officials didn’t immediately take responsibility for the attack. …”
