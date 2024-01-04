JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine shouldn’t count on EU membership” – The Times (UK)

“… [In] [t]he period before candidacy … the aspiring member proves its worth. … [O]ver the past three decades the EU has changed more than Ukraine. … The EU has entered an era of defensive enlargement. Ukraine’s candidacy, like Moldova’s and Georgia’s, has been expedited in response to Russia’s invasion. It is difficult to see how [their] accession … will be smooth. … [U]nresolved territorial disputes involving Russia … [face] all three …. Their economies are poor, … war-ravaged in the case of Ukraine. Orban had to be coaxed into Hungary sitting out the vote on opening Ukraine’s negotiations — his single protest could have blocked it. The EU in 2024 is a club that faces more threats from inside than out … overstretched in the Balkans, fudged in Turkey … struggling to find ways to deal with its troublesome members. Membership dangled … to Ukraine could exacerbate rifts within the EU and create resentment among Ukrainians if it continues for years. … [A] hasty welcome would bring Europe’s borders up to active front lines — and a raft of new territorial issues ….”