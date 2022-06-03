JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Security Services Hunt for Russia Supporters and Agents in Their Midst” – WSJ

“… In … predominantly Russian-speaking parts of eastern Ukraine, a sizable share of the population, especially among older generations, long felt more affinity with Moscow than Kyiv. That sentiment has been eroded by Russia’s conduct in the Donbas region …. [S]ome Ukrainians continue to side with Moscow. … Ukrainian security services are hunting for citizens that they view as abetting the enemy. … [carrying out an] active pursuit of collaborators in Russian-held territory …. Despite … occasional expressions of support, Russian efforts to build a powerful fifth column in Ukraine have largely failed, [reportedly] in part because much of the money … the Kremlin … poured into the effort has been stolen along the way ….”