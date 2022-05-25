JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine: Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions for talks” – AP
“… [Zelenskyy] said Wednesday that Russia must pull back to … pre-war positions as a first step before diplomatic talks, a negotiating line … [the Kremlin] is unlikely to agree to anytime soon. … He expressed a willingness to negotiate with … Putin directly, but stressed that Moscow needs to make clear its willingness to engage in serious talks. … Russia, which has gradually narrowed its own military goals in Ukraine amid fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces, might be playing for time, Zelenskyy added. …”
