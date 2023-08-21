JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine running out of options to retake significant territory” – Washington Post

“… More than two months into the fight, the counteroffensive shows signs of stalling. Kyiv’s advances remain isolated to a handful of villages, Russian troops are pushing forward in the north and a plan to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16s is delayed. … Without more advanced weapons slated to bolster the front line or fully committing forces still being held in reserve, it is unlikely that Ukraine will be able to secure a breakthrough in the counteroffensive, according to analysts. … [A]nalysts caution that while … drone attacks [such as on Russian naval targets or targets inside Russia] can shift attention away from Ukraine’s slow-moving ground counteroffensive, they are unlikely to tip the balance of the war ….”