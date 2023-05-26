JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes surprise commencement address at Johns Hopkins” – Baltimore Sun
“The Johns Hopkins University celebrated its commencement … with a surprise speech from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via livestream …. and [awarded] Zelenskyy an honorary doctorate …. The Class of 2023 offered him a standing ovation after the address …. Zelenskyy offered … a message centered around time, … ‘the most valuable resource on the planet.’ … He said the United States hasn’t hesitated to share its time … aiding Ukraine and helping … preserve the free world. … ‘I’m certain you will continue to lead the free world’ …. ‘And this century will be our century, a century where freedom, innovation and democratic values reign.'”
