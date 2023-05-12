JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Needs More Than a $30 Billion Arsenal to Strike Back” – Bloomberg

  • “Success of NATO training programs could prove critical
  • Counteroffensive needs surprise and ‘combined arms’ approach”

“Armed with … over $30 billion in weapons freshly supplied by its allies, Ukraine is gearing up for a counteroffensive that may push Russia closer to ending its war, or show neither side has enough firepower to seize the advantage. Kyiv’s troops will leverage that hardware — shipments delivered since December that cost more than any NATO member except the U.S. buys in a year — to try to overrun dug-in Russian positions and retake occupied territory. The question is whether it’s enough. …”

Click here for: “Ukraine Needs More Than a $30 Billion Arsenal to Strike Back” – Bloomberg/ Marc Champion


