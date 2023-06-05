JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine military urges ‘silence’ ahead of expected counteroffensive” – Reuters

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“The Ukrainian military on Sunday renewed its plea for operational silence around a long-awaited counteroffensive …. Anticipation has mounted around what is expected to be a broad attack by Ukrainian forces to retake Russian-occupied territory in the east and south. … Kyiv’s Western allies in recent months have provided weapons, armour and ammunition for the counteroffensive, which military experts have said could prove difficult against dug-in Russian forces. …”

Click here for: “Ukraine military urges ‘silence’ ahead of expected counteroffensive” – Reuters



Leave a comment , , , , , , , ,