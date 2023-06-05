JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine military urges ‘silence’ ahead of expected counteroffensive” – Reuters
“The Ukrainian military on Sunday renewed its plea for operational silence around a long-awaited counteroffensive …. Anticipation has mounted around what is expected to be a broad attack by Ukrainian forces to retake Russian-occupied territory in the east and south. … Kyiv’s Western allies in recent months have provided weapons, armour and ammunition for the counteroffensive, which military experts have said could prove difficult against dug-in Russian forces. …”
Click here for: “Ukraine military urges ‘silence’ ahead of expected counteroffensive” – Reuters
You must log in to post a comment.