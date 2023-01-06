JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine military says it killed 800 Russian soldiers in past day” – EURACTIV/ Reuters

“Ukraine’s military estimated on Thursday (5 January) that 800 Russian soldiers were killed in the past day, mostly … in the eastern Donetsk region, while Western allies pledged supplies of armoured battle vehicles but not the tanks Ukraine wants. … Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector and its attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful. It said more than 800 Russian soldiers, one aircraft, a helicopter and three tanks were destroyed over the past day. It also reported an unspecified number of civilian casualties as a result of Russian air, missile and rocket attacks on the largely ruined, Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut and two other cities in the Donetsk region – Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove. …”