JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Marks Successes, Mourns Losses as War Enters Second Year” – WSJ

“… Ukraine has lost tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers … and many of its cities have been reduced to rubble …. Russia … [reportedly] has suffered some 200,000 military casualties in Ukraine .. [and] currently controls just under 18% of Ukrainian territory, including … Crimea[] … and parts of … Donetsk and Luhansk … seized in 2014. Ukrainian counteroffensives last year … ousted Russian troops from about half of the areas … Moscow took in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion. While Russia has stabilized the front lines around December following its mobilization of 300,000 troops, it hasn’t been able to launch major new advances. … The U.S. and allies [recently] have significantly increased … military aid … pledging hundreds of new tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery systems. Large numbers of Ukrainian troops are currently [engaged in related] training in the West …. Washington [recently] announced a new $2 billion military-aid package … bringing total U.S. security assistance … to more than $32 billion over the past year. …”