JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Marks Successes, Mourns Losses as War Enters Second Year” – WSJ

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Zelensky pledges to pursue victory against Russia this year as Western weapons flow to Ukraine.”

“… Ukraine has lost tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers … and many of its cities have been reduced to rubble …. Russia … [reportedly] has suffered some 200,000 military casualties in Ukraine .. [and] currently controls just under 18% of Ukrainian territory, including … Crimea[] … and parts of … Donetsk and Luhansk … seized in 2014. Ukrainian counteroffensives last year … ousted Russian troops from about half of the areas … Moscow took in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion. While Russia has stabilized the front lines around December following its mobilization of 300,000 troops, it hasn’t been able to launch major new advances. … The U.S. and allies [recently] have significantly increased … military aid … pledging hundreds of new tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery systems. Large numbers of Ukrainian troops are currently [engaged in related] training in the West …. Washington [recently] announced a new $2 billion military-aid package … bringing total U.S. security assistance … to more than $32 billion over the past year. …”

Click here for: “Ukraine Marks Successes, Mourns Losses as War Enters Second Year; Zelensky pledges to pursue victory against Russia this year as Western weapons flow to Ukraine” – Wall Street Journal/ Yaroslav Trofimov

