JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine has upgraded its war aims as confidence grows, says foreign minister” – Financial Times

“… In a sign of the growing confidence in Kyiv after Moscow’s offensive in the eastern Donbas region appeared to have stalled, [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Dmytro Kuleba [said] … ‘the picture of victory is … evolving ….’ ‘In the first months of the war … victory for us looked like withdrawal of Russian forces to … positions … occupied before February 24 and payment for inflicted damage’ … ‘Now if we are strong enough … and … win the battle for Donbas … victory for us … will be the liberation of the rest of our territories.’ Kuleba said only Russia’s defeat would allow Ukraine to reopen its Black Sea ports and revive its export economy. …”