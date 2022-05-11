JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine has upgraded its war aims as confidence grows, says foreign minister” – Financial Times
“Dmytro Kuleba says ‘picture of victory’ has shifted to full liberation of territories from Russian occupation”
“… In a sign of the growing confidence in Kyiv after Moscow’s offensive in the eastern Donbas region appeared to have stalled, [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Dmytro Kuleba [said] … ‘the picture of victory is … evolving ….’ ‘In the first months of the war … victory for us looked like withdrawal of Russian forces to … positions … occupied before February 24 and payment for inflicted damage’ … ‘Now if we are strong enough … and … win the battle for Donbas … victory for us … will be the liberation of the rest of our territories.’ Kuleba said only Russia’s defeat would allow Ukraine to reopen its Black Sea ports and revive its export economy. …”
Click here for: “Ukraine has upgraded its war aims as confidence grows, says foreign minister; Dmytro Kuleba says ‘picture of victory’ has shifted to full liberation of territories from Russian occupation” – Financial Times/ Ben Hall, Roman Olearchyk
You must log in to post a comment.