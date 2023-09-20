JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Has Gained Ground. But It Has Much Farther To Go.” – New York Times
“… Ukraine prepared to launch its counteroffensive facing immense risks: Without a decisive victory, Western support could weaken, and Kyiv could face pressure to negotiate a ceasefire. … Ukrainian forces have breached the first line of defense in some Russian positions along this southern line of advance, the counteroffensive’s most promising front. … Progress has been grueling and slow. … Troops [face] familiar obstacles …: mines, trenches and fresh Russian forces, with the added challenge of cooling weather and approaching fall rains. … The bloody drive toward Tokmak is one small part of a front line that extends several hundred miles ….”
Ukrainian forces are seeking additional breakthroughs in the south and east. Some potential strategic targets in the south include rail and transport hub Tokmak, 15 miles away, coastal city Melitopol 30 miles away, and the more-distant Sea of Azov. Occupying land all the way to the Sea of Azov would could enable Ukraine to cut off the “land bridge” between Russia and occupied Crimea.
Click here for: “Ukraine Has Gained Ground. But It Has Much Farther To Go.” – New York Times/ Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Lauren Leatherby
