VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Grain Shipment Departs for First Time Since Russian Invasion” – WSJ

“Ship leaves port of Odessa following deal aimed at easing the global food crisis.”

“[On Monday] Ukraine dispatched its first grain shipment since the start of Russia’s invasion … the first test for a deal reached last month to allow Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, to begin shipping some 18 million metric tons that Russia’s invasion … trapped …. It will take months to clear the backlog ….”

“… [USDA] predicts Ukraine will export 30.6 million metric tons of grains and seeds over the 2022-23 season, almost half the tonnage of the season before. … Farming accounted for over 40% of Ukrainian exports before the war and employs 14% of the country’s population, according to [USDA]. [Resumption of shipments] could offer a lifeline to Ukraine’s embattled farmers, … [providing] hard cash … to buy … seeds, fuel and fertilizer … need[ed] to sow their next crops and ensure their survival. Before the war, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for almost a third of all global wheat exports. [and] Ukraine was … a major exporter of corn and barley. …”

The July 22 agreement to allow grain shipments came after months of negotiations brokered by Turkey and the UN.

A Ukrainian government vessel escorted the cargo ship making the first run. Inspection teams monitoring the process under the agreement include officials from Turkey, the UN and Russia.





