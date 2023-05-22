JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine feels the pressure of time and rising expectations” – Financial Times

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
File Photo of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, with Heads of State Seated at Table with Flags, Joined by Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Last weekend’s G7 summit must not be the high point of international support for Kyiv.”

“… [D]iplomatic and military support offered … Zelenskyy at the G7 [summit] was a big boost …. [T]he danger is that it could be remembered as the high watermark of international backing …. The U.S. and the Europeans believe … their efforts have worked … that Ukraine now [has] … enough weaponry to mount a serious offensive. But the west’s armaments cupboard is … looking pretty bare … [and] will not be fully replenished by 2024 — although by … [then] the Ukrainians will be able to deploy … fighter planes … promised … last week. … Some western officials … believe the Ukrainians have a good chance of breaking through Russian lines and threatening Crimea. Others warn … the Russians are dug in — and that inexperienced Ukrainian troops may struggle …. [P]essimists fear that, if the war is still deadlocked next year, Putin may manage to mobilise hundreds of thousands of new troops ….”

Click here for: “Ukraine feels the pressure of time and rising expectations; Last weekend’s G7 summit must not be the high point of international support for Kyiv” – Financial Times/ Gideon Rachman


