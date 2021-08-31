JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine feels the chill of Biden’s foreign policy” – Financial Times

Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Europe, EU, JRL NewsBlog, Oil, Gas, Energy, Sanctions, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

“Afghanistan withdrawal heightens Zelensky’s fears of dwindling support from Washington”

“… Ukraine has fought an eight-year war against Russia and Russian-backed militants …. Yet even before the chaotic pullout from Kabul, alarm was spreading … over fears … [that] Biden wanted to focus more on other foreign policy issues, especially … China. The first warning sign … came … when Washington, without prior notice, waived further U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including RussiaThe nearly completed $11bn Russian gas pipeline … across the Baltic Sea to Germany[] threatens to deprive Ukraine of billions … in transit revenue while making the EU more dependent on Moscow for energy. …”

Click here for: “Ukraine feels the chill of Biden’s foreign policy: Afghanistan withdrawal heightens Zelensky’s fears of dwindling support from Washington” – Financial Times/ Roman Olearchyk

