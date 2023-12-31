JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Faces Growing Calls From U.S. to Cede Land to Russia” – Newsweek

“Ohio Senator J.D. Vance said it was preposterous to think … the Ukrainian military was going to force Russian troops back to the border crossed during the invasion in February 2022. Vance told CNN … ‘What’s in America’s best interest is to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory … and we need to bring this war to a close.’ … ‘What we’re saying … is you need to articulate what the ambition is; what is $61 billion going to accomplish that $100 billion hasn’t?’ …. Part of the frustration for conservatives is the lack of movement in the war … [after] significant numbers in aid … [being] sent to Ukraine ….”