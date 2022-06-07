JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine: ‘Constant’ military aid needed from West until Russia defeated” – AFP

“Deputy defense minister says support ‘cannot be a one-time thing, but something that continues until our victory'”

“Ukraine’s deputy defense minister stressed Sunday that the country needed continuous military support from Western countries until it defeat[s] Moscow’s forces …. The U.S. and European countries are attempting to help Kyiv’s war effort while not entering as direct belligerents. … supplying Ukraine with millions of dollars worth of modern weaponry. … Russia has warned that the new deliveries risked drawing Washington into [the] conflict directly ….”

