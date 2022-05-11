JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine: civilian casualty update 9 May 2022” – UN OHCHR
“From … 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 8 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 7,061 civilian casualties in the country: 3,381 killed and 3,680 injured. … Most … civilian casualties recorded were caused by … explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including … heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes. OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations … [featuring] intense hostilities … has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. …”
