JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Cease-Fire Begins in Tense Climate” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove

“A cease-fire between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists took effect … Monday, offering the prospect of an end to a slow-burning conflict that has claimed thousands of lives in Eastern Ukraine and become a flashpoint between Moscow and the West. … Putin … and … Zelensky … spoke hours [earlier] … their offices said. The settlement, negotiated last week by Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, is the latest of several initiatives to end fighting that began in 2014 following the ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. [Remaining] [p]oints of friction … includ[e] Russia’s control of … Crimea and Kyiv’s resistance to holding elections in separatist strongholds of the east during a planned vote, jeopardizing the cease-fire’s prospects for success. …”