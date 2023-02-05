JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine can’t retake Crimea soon, Pentagon tells lawmakers in classified briefing” – Politico

“Ukrainian forces are unlikely to be able to recapture Crimea from Russian troops in the near future, four senior Defense Department officials told House Armed Services Committee lawmakers in a classified briefing. The assessment is sure to frustrate leaders in Kyiv …. After the U.S. gave Ukraine the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in the summer, Russia moved many of its most vulnerable assets out of its 50-mile range. The Biden administration continues to refuse to send missiles for the launcher that can reach 300 miles, which would put all of Crimea at risk. House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said … Wednesday that the war ‘needs to end this summer,’ placing urgency on the U.S. to rapidly supply Ukraine for a coming offensive and on Kyiv to forge a clearer outline of how the conflict ends. …”