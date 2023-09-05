JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine cannot win against Russia now, but victory by 2025 is possible” – Financial Times

“Ukraine’s current counteroffensive will not throw Russia out — not that anyone expected it to. Nor is it likely to cut the occupation in half before the winter, which might have been one of the more optimistic aims. It has, however, shown how the Russian army can be beaten. Not in 2023, but in 2024 or 2025. … The modest progress achieved this summer shows that, while overcoming a well-prepared conventional battlefield defence may be one of the hardest operations in war, it can be done. The Ukrainian military has only breached the first line of trenches to take Robotyne … battl[ing] for weeks through minefields …. Progress is about eight miles with another 55 miles to go (through three lines of defences) before reaching the sea. … to cut the land bridge to Crimea. To the north and south of Bakhmut, advances amount to about five miles with 10 miles to the Russian main defensive line and 60 miles to the border. …”