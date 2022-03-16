JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine and Russia signal progress in talks” – Financial Times
“Russian foreign minister says there is ‘hope for reaching a compromise’.”
“Ukraine and Russia claimed to be making significant progress in settlement talks … Wednesday, with Moscow saying there was ‘hope for … compromise’ …. Zelensky gave no details of how … [the two sides’] negotiating positions had narrowed and said ongoing talks … were ‘difficult.’ But Zelensky and … aides have increasingly played down Ukraine’s chances of joining Nato … [opposed by] Russia …. Instead, Kyiv has signalled that alternative ‘security guarantees’ may be … more pragmatic …. ‘… As I am told, the positions in the negotiations sound more realistic,’ Zelensky said … ‘However, time is … needed for the decisions to be in Ukraine’s interests.’
