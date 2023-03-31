JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Allies See a Way War Can End but Lack Plan to Achieve It” – WSJ
“A spring counteroffensive against Russian forces is designed to tilt the balance, but picture after is unclear.”
“Western leaders are beginning to have a clearer vision of how they hope the war in Ukraine will end. What is missing is any plan to make it happen. The hope … is that a Ukrainian counteroffensive — boosted by Western tanks and other fresh weaponry — will punch a hole in Russia’s control of Ukrainian territory this spring. … A poll last week … showed 97% of Ukrainian respondents think Ukraine will win, unchanged from April of last year, while 74% said Ukraine will maintain all territories it held in 1991 as a result of the war. …”
