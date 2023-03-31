JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Allies See a Way War Can End but Lack Plan to Achieve It” – WSJ

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“A spring counteroffensive against Russian forces is designed to tilt the balance, but picture after is unclear.”

“Western leaders are beginning to have a clearer vision of how they hope the war in Ukraine will end. What is missing is any plan to make it happen. The hope … is that a Ukrainian counteroffensive — boosted by Western tanks and other fresh weaponry — will punch a hole in Russia’s control of Ukrainian territory this spring. … A poll last week … showed 97% of Ukrainian respondents think Ukraine will win, unchanged from April of last year, while 74% said Ukraine will maintain all territories it held in 1991 as a result of the war. …”

Click here for: “Ukraine Allies See a Way War Can End but Lack Plan to Achieve It; A spring counteroffensive against Russian forces is designed to tilt the balance, but picture after is unclear” – Wall Street Journal/ Paul Beckett. Laurence Norman


