JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Aid in Doubt as Johnson Moves to Drop It From Israel Assistance Bill” – New York Times
“The newly elected House speaker, who has opposed continued funding for Kyiv, is now insisting on separating it from aid to Israel, leaving its fate uncertain.”
“… Mike Johnson’s election as speaker has thrown … U.S. assistance for Ukraine into doubt, as [he] … resists … Biden’s call to package money for Kyiv in a large emergency spending bill to tackle global crises including Israel’s war against Hamas. Additional aid for Ukraine, considered vital … to beat back Russian aggression, has been in limbo since Sept. 30, when lawmakers [rushing to] avert[] a government shutdown …. left money for Ukraine out of a short-term bill to keep federal funding flowing. They believed … they could come back to the issue once the threat of a shutdown was behind them, and strike a bipartisan deal …. Since the start of the war, [] Johnson has routinely offered praise and prayers for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but … has voted against successive emergency spending measures. Scores of House Republicans have adopted a similar stance … [L]ast month, a majority of them, including [] Johnson, voted against a bill to send Ukraine $300 million to arm and train its fighters. …”
