JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Aid in Doubt as Johnson Moves to Drop It From Israel Assistance Bill” – New York Times

“… Mike Johnson’s election as speaker has thrown … U.S. assistance for Ukraine into doubt, as [he] … resists … Biden’s call to package money for Kyiv in a large emergency spending bill to tackle global crises including Israel’s war against Hamas. Additional aid for Ukraine, considered vital … to beat back Russian aggression, has been in limbo since Sept. 30, when lawmakers [rushing to] avert[] a government shutdown …. left money for Ukraine out of a short-term bill to keep federal funding flowing. They believed … they could come back to the issue once the threat of a shutdown was behind them, and strike a bipartisan deal …. Since the start of the war, [] Johnson has routinely offered praise and prayers for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but … has voted against successive emergency spending measures. Scores of House Republicans have adopted a similar stance … [L]ast month, a majority of them, including [] Johnson, voted against a bill to send Ukraine $300 million to arm and train its fighters. …”