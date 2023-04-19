JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. warns Russia not to touch American nuclear technology at Ukrainian nuclear plant” – CNN

“The U.S. has sensitive nuclear technology at a nuclear power plant inside Ukraine and is warning Russia not to touch it … [In] a letter the … Department of Energy sent to Russia’s state-owned … Rosatom … dated March 17, 2023. … director of the Energy Department’s Office of Nonproliferation Policy, Andrea Ferkile, tells Rosatom’s director general that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar ‘contains U.S.-origin nuclear technical data … export-controlled by the United States Government.’ Goods, software and technology are subject to U.S. export controls when it is possible for them to be used in a way that undermines US national security interests. The Energy Department letter comes as Russian forces continue to control the plant, … the largest nuclear power station in Europe … [located within] the Zaporizhzhia region … Russia occupied after its invasion …. The plant has frequently been disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid due to intense Russian shelling in the area, raising fears across Europe of a nuclear accident. …”