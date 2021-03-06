JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., U.K. Weigh Russia Sanctions, Possibly Targeting Debt” – Bloomberg/ Saleha Mohsin, Alberto Nardelli, Jennifer Jacobs, Alexander Nicholson, Ilya Arkhipov

“The U.S. and U.K. [reportedly] are weighing additional penalties against Russia over the use of chemical weapons, … from sanctions against oligarchs to the extreme step of targeting the nation’s sovereign debt. … The U.S. is expected to … adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and [reportedly] follow-up with … more extensive … sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions …. [such as] assurances it will refrain from … [chemical weapons] use … and allow inspections of suspected chemical weapons sites. … British [and U.S.] officials are in [related] discussions …. One trigger for additional steps [reportedly] would be if Russia continues to stonewall an investigation into Navalny’s poisoning ….”