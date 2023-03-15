JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war” – AP

Portion of U.S. Treasury Department Building Facade, North Side, with Sculpture of Alexander Hamilton

“From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those … facilitat[ing] … evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes … that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system. … [The] head[] [of] the U.S. government’s KleptoCapture task force, designed to enforce … economic restrictions within the U.S. imposed on Russia and its billionaires … [said] the group is prioritizing … efforts to identify those who help Russians evade sanctions and violate export controls. …”

Click here for: “U.S. turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war” – AP/ Fatima Hussein


