JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war” – AP
“From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those … facilitat[ing] … evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes … that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system. … [The] head[] [of] the U.S. government’s KleptoCapture task force, designed to enforce … economic restrictions within the U.S. imposed on Russia and its billionaires … [said] the group is prioritizing … efforts to identify those who help Russians evade sanctions and violate export controls. …”
You must log in to post a comment.