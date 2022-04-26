JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. to reopen Kyiv embassy soon, says Russia has failed in war aims” – Reuters

“The United States will reopen its embassy in Ukraine soon, its top diplomat said on Monday after he and the U.S. defense secretary visited Kyiv, promising more military aid and hailing the fight against Russia’s invasion. … [Meanwhile]

Ukraine’s general staff described Russian shelling and assaults along most of the front in the east, including missile and bomb attacks on a huge steel works in Mariupol where the last Ukrainian defenders are holed up in a city destroyed during two months of Russian siege and bombardment. Moscow said it was opening a humanitarian corridor to let civilians out of the plant; Kyiv said no agreement had been reached.

….

“