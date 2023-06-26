JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. to Delay New Sanctions on Wagner for Fear of Siding With Putin” – WSJ

“… The State Department [reportedly] had planned … new [sanctions] designations on Wagner’s gold business in Africa … including … a mining operation … in the Central African Republic …. Wagner … has a foothold in Libya, Mali and Sudan, where it provides military assistance in exchange for … natural resources. Unlike … Russian military rivals, it has …

its own revenue stream outside the backing of the Russian state. Washington already sanctioned the group for its alleged role in disinformation campaigns, including during the [2016] U.S. presidential election …, as well as its involvement in the war in Ukraine … [T]he Biden administration was planning to step up a crackdown on [Wagner’s] international business empire. … The State Department declined … comment. A senior administration official said no planned Treasury Department sanctions had been moved due to … events in Russia.”