JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Steps Up Enforcement of Its Long List of Russia Sanctions” – WSJ

“The U.S. has imposed … powerful sanctions against Russia[] … to punish it for the invasion of Ukraine. Now, U.S. officials are pushing to ensure they are effective, closing loopholes, lobbying other nations for support, and cracking down on people abetting Russia’s evasion. … even as Europe continues to purchase significant volumes of [Russian] oil and gas …. That means targeting foreign banks and cryptocurrency platforms that help Russia maintain access to international currencies, taking over bank accounts and corporate assets of blacklisted oligarchs, and penalizing foreign companies caught exporting controlled goods to [Russia]. It also means trying to persuade countries like China and India … to tamp down money and [trade] … flowing into Russia. … Brazil, Israel and Uzbekistan — have seen trade with Russia increase …. Another concern for Russia is cooperation with Iran ….”