JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Sees Russia Reducing Goals in Ukraine, Deepening China Ties” – Bloomberg
- “China’s intent cited in annual assessment of worldwide threats
- ‘Growing pessimism’ in Beijing is cited by intelligence chief”
“Russia is likely to downgrade its ambitions in Ukraine for the time being to hanging onto territory seized after the start of its invasion, even as it enjoys deepening economic and defense support from China, U.S. intelligence chiefs told a Senate committee. … Putin would need to find outside suppliers of ammunition and impose a mandatory national mobilization if Russia is to advance in its year-old invasion, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines [said] … Wednesday ….”
Click here for: “U.S. Sees Russia Reducing Goals in Ukraine, Deepening China Ties” – Bloomberg/ Peter Martin, Anthony Capaccio, Chris Strohm, Daniel Flatley
You must log in to post a comment.