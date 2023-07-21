JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. says Russia is laying the groundwork to attack civilian ships and blame Ukraine” – NPR
“The National Security Council says … Russia is attempting a ‘false flag operation’ to ‘justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and … … blame them on Ukraine.’ The declaration comes days after Russia backed out of a deal that helped move grain from Ukrainian ports, threatening global food supply. … [NSC spokesperson John Kirby said] Black Sea waters ‘are now more dangerous than they were before for civilian shipping … because of one party and one party only: … Russia. …”
Click here for: “U.S. says Russia is laying the groundwork to attack civilian ships and blame Ukraine” – NPR/ Tamara Keith
You must log in to post a comment.