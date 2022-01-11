JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Rebuilt NATO to Face Down Russia. Putin Scrambled Those Plans” – WSJ

“The U.S. and other NATO members have deployed thousands of troops and invested heavily in weaponry to rebuild the alliance’s front line facing Russia. Moscow has parried that strategy by opening up new fronts just beyond NATO’s reach. … Rather than confront NATO head-on … Putin is exerting pressure in other countries including Ukraine, Syria and Libya. [Reportedly Putin] is testing [NATO] unity with natural-gas deals while probing its democratic defenses with cyberattacks and disinformation …. NATO is divided over how to respond. … Few military analysts foresee … Putin attacking NATO directly. The stakes … are much lower in weaker countries [like] Ukraine … [seen by Putin] as critical to Russia’s security and part of its sphere of influence. NATO members have provided Ukraine with weapons … equipment [and] train[ing] … and [have] offered political support, but [NATO] has said it won’t send military forces as there is no mutual defense pact. …”