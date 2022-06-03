JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. military hackers conducting offensive operations in support of Ukraine, says head of Cyber Command” – Sky News

Cybersecurity, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Image of Stylized Eye Surrounded by Binary Code

“In an exclusive interview with Sky News, General Paul Nakasone confirmed for the first time that the U.S. had ‘conducted a series of operations’ in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Paul Nakasone file photo, adapted from image at defense.gov“… [NSA Director, Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, Chief of the Central Security Service,  and four-star] General Paul Nakasone … explained how … ‘hunt forward’ operations were allowing the United States to search out foreign hackers and identify their tools before they were used against America. … [Currently] in … Estonia, … [Nakasone said] … he is concerned ‘every single day’ about the risk of a Russian cyber attack targeting the U.S. and said that the hunt forward activities were an effective way of protecting both America [and its] allies. … He [said] …: ‘We’ve conducted a series of operations across the full spectrum; offensive, defensive, [and] information operations.’ … [with the operations being] lawful, conducted with complete civilian oversight of the military and through policy decided at the Department of Defence. …”

[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
