JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. military hackers conducting offensive operations in support of Ukraine, says head of Cyber Command” – Sky News

“… [NSA Director, Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, Chief of the Central Security Service, and four-star] General Paul Nakasone … explained how … ‘hunt forward’ operations were allowing the United States to search out foreign hackers and identify their tools before they were used against America. … [Currently] in … Estonia, … [Nakasone said] … he is concerned ‘every single day’ about the risk of a Russian cyber attack targeting the U.S. and said that the hunt forward activities were an effective way of protecting both America [and its] allies. … He [said] …: ‘We’ve conducted a series of operations across the full spectrum; offensive, defensive, [and] information operations.’ … [with the operations being] lawful, conducted with complete civilian oversight of the military and through policy decided at the Department of Defence. …”